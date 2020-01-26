Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Newell Brands worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWL opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

