NEXT (NET) One Day Volume Tops $39,469.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $39,469.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

