Nexus Market Cap Reaches $10.86 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $100,828.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.