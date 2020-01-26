Nexus Price Hits $0.17 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001972 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a market cap of $11.07 million and $59,573.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

