Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220,021 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Nike were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

