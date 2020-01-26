Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $241.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,637,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

