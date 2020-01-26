Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

