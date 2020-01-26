Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Insiders sold 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $366,598 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

