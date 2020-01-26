Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $594.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $578.37 and a 200 day moving average of $548.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $389.01 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

