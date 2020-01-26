Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPR opened at $70.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.98.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

