Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

