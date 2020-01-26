Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

