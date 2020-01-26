Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.26 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.