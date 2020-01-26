Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.