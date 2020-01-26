Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 37,150 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plantronics worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 467,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 992.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 183,938 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 83.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 294,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,261,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,661 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

