Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,299 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

