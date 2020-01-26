Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.10. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

