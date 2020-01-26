Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Livent worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Livent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

