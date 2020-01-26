Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,168,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 174,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

