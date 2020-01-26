Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

