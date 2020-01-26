Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 168,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,654,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

