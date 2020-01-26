Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,880 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.