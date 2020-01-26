Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,800 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 609.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PC Connection worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PC Connection by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

