Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,219 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 516,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.38%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

