Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

