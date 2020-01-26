Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,109 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 228.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

