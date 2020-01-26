Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $82.91 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

