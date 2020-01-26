Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.