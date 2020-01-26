Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ryder System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $67.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on R shares. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

