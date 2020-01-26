Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amerisafe worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

