Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

