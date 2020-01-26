Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

