Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

