Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. Stepan has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

