Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.