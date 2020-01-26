Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $4.51 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $378.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

