Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

