Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 167,639 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

DOC opened at $19.57 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

