Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cna Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

