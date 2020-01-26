Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

