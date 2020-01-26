Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.29 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.