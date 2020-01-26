Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE UFS opened at $37.63 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

