Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

