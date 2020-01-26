Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 62.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $296.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.12.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

