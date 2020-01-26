Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

