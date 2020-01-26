Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,425 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.78, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

