Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,852 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

