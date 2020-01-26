Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $108.00 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

