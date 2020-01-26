Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,346,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 289,314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,404 shares of company stock worth $9,758,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

