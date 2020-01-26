Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,253 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,253 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,574,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.61 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. FOX’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.